An Instagram friendship turned deadly in Kanpur when 18-year-old Aman Sonkar attempted to strangle a woman who had rejected his marriage proposal. The two met online, but the woman distanced herself after learning of Sonkar’s criminal background. Over the past year, he repeatedly threatened her and her family, demanding marriage. On Friday, he lured her to a park by threatening to leak her private photos. When she refused again, he tried to strangle her with her dupatta. Bystanders intervened, and Sonkar fled. A video of the attack went viral. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 351(2) and 115(2) of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, though Sonkar remains absconding. The chilling words he left behind: “Agar tum meri nahi ho sakti, toh mein tumhe kisi aur ki bhi nahi hone dunga (If you cannot be mine, I will not let you be anyone else's)". UP Shocker: Man Booked for Assaulting Wife, Hanging Her Upside Down From Roof of House in Bareilly.

Kanpur Man Tries To Strangle Woman

Police Launch Probe

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना स्थानीय पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)