Manik Saha, Tripura BJP chief, and Rajya Sabha MP, took oath as the new chief minister of the state at Raj Bhawan in Agartala on Sunday, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb vacated the post. The 69-year-old Saha became the 11th CM of Tripura.

Check Tweet:

Agartala | Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura pic.twitter.com/Tdpg8XxLiu — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

