A tragic accident occurred in the Trans Yamuna area of Agra when a speeding truck fatally hit a young man out for a morning walk near the mandi committee. The impact was so severe that the victim died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and took the truck into custody. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased. Officials from the Trans Yamuna police station are conducting further investigations and carrying out necessary legal procedures. Agra Road Accident: Speeding Dumper Truck Hits Bike Near Pratappura, Rider Killed on Spot; Driver Flees Scene (Watch Video).

Man Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Truck

थाना ट्रांस यमुना पुलिस टीम द्वारा शव की पहचान के प्रयास एवं अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 11, 2025

