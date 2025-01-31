A tragic road accident occurred near Pratappura village in Fatehabad, Agra, when a speeding dumper truck rammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot. Following the collision, the truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Local residents immediately informed the police, who arrived at the accident site and gathered details about the incident. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the case and searching for the absconding driver. Agra Road Accident: 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speeding Dumper Truck Hits Bike Near Pratappura, Rider Killed on Spot

