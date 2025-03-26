A shocking video from Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar area has gone viral, showing police officials sleeping near their Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle while a brutal murder took place just metres away. The incident occurred on Monday night when two youths, Vijay alias Vishal Shrimali and Priyesh, confronted a group of six men over verbal abuse. Amid the altercation, Jaisingh Solanki stabbed Vijay in the chest, killing him on the spot, while Priyesh was critically injured. Locals discovered police personnel asleep nearby, woke them up, and filmed the incident. Following public outrage, Ahmedabad police initiated action against the officers. All six accused, including the two main attackers, have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. Patna Shocker: Constable’s Wife Found Murdered on Police Residential Apartment; Cops Suspect Husband’s Role.

Cops Sleep as Man Murdered Nearby

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)