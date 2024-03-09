Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana from Ahmedabad. Both schemes are aimed at incentivising students to complete their higher secondary education. Bhupendra Patel will also inaugurate a scheduled castes cooperative convention in Gandhinagar on March 10. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Development Works Worth Over Rs 305 Crore in Patan’s Siddhpur Town (Watch Video).

