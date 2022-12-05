Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday. The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is being held today on 93 seats spread across 14 districts. As many as 833 candidates are in the fray and Gujarat will witness a three-way contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2 Polling: Voting Begins in 93 Constituencies, 833 Candidates in Fray.

PM Narendra Modi Votes in Ahmedabad:

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip#GujaratElectionspic.twitter.com/snnbWEjQ8N — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers:

Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. pic.twitter.com/m0X16uCtjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Votes in Ahmedabad:

