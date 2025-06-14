Tragedy struck on June 12 as Air India flight AIC 171, en route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, crashed just one minute after takeoff, killing 241 onboard. According to Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, the aircraft took off at 1:39 PM but started losing altitude almost immediately after reaching 650 feet. Within seconds, the pilot issued a “Mayday” distress call to Ahmedabad ATC, declaring a full emergency. Attempts to reestablish contact failed. The aircraft crashed in Medhaninagar, just 2 km from the airport, at 1:40 PM. The plane had earlier completed the Paris–Delhi–Ahmedabad leg without incident. The flight was captained by Sumit Sabharwal with Clive Sundar as first officer. The runway was shut at 2:30 PM and partially reopened for limited flights at 5 PM after emergency protocols. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Man Who Lost 3 Relatives Claims Immigration Officer Took 1000 Pounds To Let 15-Month-Old Grandson Travel, Says 'Infant Could Have Been Saved if Not Allowed To Board Air India Flight AI171' (Watch Video).

Ahmedabad Plane Crash

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Delhi: Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, says "On 12th June around 2PM, we received the information that the plane going from Ahmedabad to Gatwick London had crashed. We immediately got detailed information about this… pic.twitter.com/AtrriJeCQn — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)