Manish Kamdar lost three of his relatives in the Air India Flight AI171, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. Speaking to news agency ANI, Manish Kamdar said, "My daughter, her 15-month-old son and her mother-in-law were on the flight. My son is giving DNA sample at the hospital here." Kmadar, who lost his grandson in the crash, claimed that the immigration took 1000 pounds to let the infant travel. He further said that the infant could have been saved if not allowed to board the plane. According to a report in TOI, an immigration officer demanded additional documents for the toddler, which the mother, Yasha and her mother-in-law, Raxa, did not have. It is learnt that the documents were required as Yasha, who was allotted seat 35E, held an Indian passport, while passports of Raxa and Rudra were British. Manish Kamdar claimed that the officer took 1000 pounds to clear his grandson, Rudra, for boarding. "What if the officer had stood firm? What if Raxa hadn't paid?" Kamdar asked. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Government Constitutes High-Level Committee To Probe Air India Flight AI171 Crash and Review SOPs.

Infant Could Have Been Saved if Not Allowed, Claims Grandfather

