All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday, thwarted a malware attack on its servers. "A malware attack was detected at 2:50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems," AIIIMS Delhi wrote in a tweet. AIIMS Cyber Attack: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi Server Attack Originated From China, Say Government Sources; Data From 5 Servers Safely Retrieved.

AIIMS Cyber Attack:

"A malware attack was detected at 2:50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems..," tweets All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/EdcYhxaNFM — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

