Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off. Further information into the incident is awaited. The airlines is making arrangements for accommodating the passengers on another flight. Tamil Nadu: Helicopter Carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Makes Emergency Landing in Erode Due to Bad Weather Conditions.

Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing:

Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata flight makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after bird hit. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OG5679l6tj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

