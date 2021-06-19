Hyderabad, June 19: The Air Force Academy’s (AFA) passing out parade for the spring term 2021 will take place on June 19, 2021. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will be reviewing the Combined Graduate Parade. Viewers can catch the live streaming of the POP onlinefrom 7 am onwards on the official Youtube channel of the Indian Air Force.

Here Is The Link To Watch Live Streaming Of Parade:

#CGP2021 CAS Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria will be the chief guest & reviewing officer for the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on 19 Jun 21. Watch the event live on @DDYadagiri, https://t.co/ZTUbuIoGxG & https://t.co/CcIerxAz6O 0700hrs onwards pic.twitter.com/jg1RJcD9HX — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 18, 2021

