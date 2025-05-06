Today, May 6, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi government's complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and distribution of firecrackers to curb pollution. The apex court also directed NCR states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to issue similar orders under the Environment Protection Act within a month. The top court also stressed the need for a grievance redressal system in case of firecracker use. "Delhi has filed an affidavit of compliance by which a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, etc has been imposed. We direct Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to issue similar directions under Section 5 of EPA (Environment Protection Act). Such directions are to be issued within 1 month," the bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said. 21 out of 33 Supreme Court Judges Make Their Assets Public.

SC Asks NCR States To Ban Firecrackers in a Month

