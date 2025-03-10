A massive traffic jam was reported on the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road after the family of a murder victim staged a protest, demanding justice. The protestors blocked the road, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. The murder took place in the Ghazipur police station area, and the victim’s relatives accused authorities of inaction. Police officials arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the protesters while urging them to clear the road. Ghaziabad: Miscreants Beat Petrol Pump Employee Over Fuel Filling Dispute in UP’s Loni, Police Respond After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Murder Victim’s Family Blocks Road for Over an Hour in Protest

Delhi: The family of a murder victim protested on the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road, blocking traffic which caused a massive jam. The murder occurred in the Ghazipur police station area pic.twitter.com/jgTj3raTdz — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2025

Delhi: A driver says, "It's been an hour here, and the traffic jam has been going on for a long time. I don't know what's happening ahead, but they are not clearing it...It's causing a lot of trouble; all vehicles, including buses, are stuck..." https://t.co/AfrTW5UGfF pic.twitter.com/Kct6osWwR9 — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2025

