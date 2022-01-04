The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed the government directive to organise the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools between January 1 to January 7 to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The board further said that 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya Puja, and it is not allowed in Islam.

