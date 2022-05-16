According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, and north Madhya Pradesh on May 16, while over Bihar and Jharkhand on May 16 and 17.

Check Tweet:

All India Weather Warnings for next Five days. For more details visit.Heat wave warnings: Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and north Madhya Pradesh on 16th and pic.twitter.com/azazZGSuN4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)