After Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine this morning, the Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia. The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

See Tweet:

