Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, July 18 voted to elect 15 Presidential elections. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties. Voting being held for the post of President of India is underway at Parliament.

Amaravati | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in the 16th Presidential election pic.twitter.com/027VSqZbtT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)