Uttar Pradesh will observe a holiday on Monday, April 14, in view of Ambedkar Jayanti. According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, a public holiday has been declared on April 14 to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. According to the news agency IANS, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary will be celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with great dignity and official honor on Monday, April 14. The day will be celebrated with grand ceremonies, seminars, and tribute events in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. CMO Uttar Pradesh said that officials, employees, and public representatives in all districts would offer floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar's statues on April 14. BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight During Haryana Visit on April 14.

Yogi Adityanath Announces Public Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti

