A 35-year-old man in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday midnight allegedly murdered three of his family members, including his mother, and then surrendered before the police. Officials at the Jhander police station said the accused, Amritpal Singh, had been living separately from his wife and two children for the past two years in Kandowali village and was under tension. The deceased have been identified as his mother, Manbir Kaur, sister-in-law Avneet Kaur, and nephew Samarath Singh, 2. NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for 'Insurance Money' in Kapurthala.

Amritsar Triple Murder

Amritsar Triple Murder Update: Accused Amritpal Singh surrendered himself at the local police station after killing his mother, sister-in-law, and nephew in Ajnala. Amritpal said, ‘I was upset with their behavior, so I took this step.’ He was a drug addict and was suffering from… pic.twitter.com/Bav8I5tPvz — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 4, 2024

