An elderly man was killed, and a mother-son duo sustained injuries after a mob attacked their family over a land dispute in Amroha's Kua Khera area in Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident, which occurred on March 8 around 5:30 PM, was caught on CCTV. The footage shows two elderly men sitting in their yard when a group of armed assailants stormed in, wielding sticks and guns, and launched a brutal assault. The attackers fired shots and mercilessly thrashed the victims before fleeing. Police have registered a case against two individuals and launched an investigation. Authorities are probing the motive and ensuring security in the area. Amroha: Unable To Cope With Death of Her ‘Beloved’ Pet Cat, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Mob Kills Elderly Man, Injures Two Over Land Dispute in Amroha

