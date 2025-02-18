Farmers in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, have started destroying their standing cauliflower crops with tractors after wholesale prices dropped to a shocking INR 1 per kg. Despite selling at INR 10-15 per kg in retail markets, farmers receive minimal returns while middlemen profit. Over 5,000 hectares were cultivated this season, with production costs reaching INR 8,000-10,000 per bigha. Initially, wholesale prices ranged between INR 30-40 per kg in December-January, but a supply glut led to a drastic price crash. Frustrated farmers, unable to recover their investments, are now vacating fields to minimise losses. The crisis highlights the challenges faced by small farmers in an unstable market, urging the need for better pricing mechanisms and government intervention. Indian Government To Create ‘Farmer ID’ for Over 11 Crore Farmers in Country Similar to Aadhaar Card as Part of ‘AgriStack’ Initiative.

Amroha Farmers Destroy Cauliflower Crops

