The farmers, who were protesting at Delhi borders for past one year, returned to their homes on Saturday. An aircraft, arranged by an NRI, showered flower petals on them as they reached Shambhu border. Scroll down to view pictures.

Aircraft Showers Flower Petals on Farmers at Shambhu Border:

An aircraft showered flower petals on farmers as they reached Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) from Delhi today after their year-long agitation over three farm laws & other related issues The aircraft was arranged by a Non-Resident Indian. pic.twitter.com/5Oo8IpPeoy — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

