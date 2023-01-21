A Goa-bound Azur Air chartered flight from the Russian capital Moscow with 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew onboard was diverted to Uzbekistan on Saturday, January 21 after a bomb threat. The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. Mumbai-Goa SpiceJet Flight Delayed by 5 Hours.

An Azur Air chartered flight from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa received a security threat. Following this, the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew are onboard: Airport Sources pic.twitter.com/2JKe9bWeO8 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

