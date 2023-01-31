PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured after massive fire at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. Around 14 people, including 10 women, three men and one child lost their lives after fire at the apartment. Jharkhand Fire: 14 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Apartment in Dhanbad.

PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs Two Lakh to Kin of Deceased and Rs 50,000 to Injured After Fire at Apartment in Dhanbad

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)