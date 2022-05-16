An incident of unnatural sex has come to light from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai wherein a 19-year-old inmate forced himself on a 20-year-old inmate, ANI reported. A case has been registered against the accused at NM Joshi Marg Police station under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Mumbai Police.

