Andhra Pradesh: 11 Patients Die in Ruia Govt Hospital in Tirupati Due to Reduction in Pressure of Oxygen Supply; CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Probe.

Andhra Pradesh: 11 patients died in Ruia Govt Hospital Tirupati due to a reduction in pressure of oxygen supply, says Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter. pic.twitter.com/eWY46QEizt — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

