A tragic incident unfolded off the Revupolavaram coast in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district as a boat capsized, resulting in one fatality. Sub-Inspector Prasad Rao from the S Rayavaram Police Station confirmed the unfortunate incident. The details surrounding the cause of the boat capsizing and the identity of the victim are yet to be disclosed. Kerala Boat Capsize: Boat Capsizes During Champakkulam Boat Race in Alappuzha District, 25 People Rescued.

Andhra Pradesh Boat Capsize

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: One dead after a boat capsized off Revupolavaram coast in Anakapalle district: Sub-Inspector Prasad Rao, S Rayavaram Police Station pic.twitter.com/S4NZoolffm — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

