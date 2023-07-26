In the latest development in the Anju-Nasrullah case, Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan made shocking revelations about her wedding to Nasrullah. Speaking to a news channel, Anju dismissed reports of her nikah with Nasrullah. In the same interview, Nasrullah also said that the news about them getting married is false. He also said that Anju is his best friend and that she has not converted to Islam. In the audio clip, Anju also said that she wasn't wearing any burkha as pictures of her in a burkha had gone viral on social media. The audio clips also show Nasrullah clarifying that he approached the court to seek protection for Anju from any untoward attack or incident. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Mother of Two Children Anju Becomes Fatima, Weds Her Pakistani Facebook Friend After Converting to Islam.

Anju Dismisses Nikah Reports

