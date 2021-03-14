NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in bomb scare case near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's mansion Antilla in Mumbai. NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai https://t.co/6AZvHH6rz2 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)