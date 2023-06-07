At the opening of an educational institution, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down in tears as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his contributions in the area of education and the betterment of schools. Sisodia, who was detained on March 9 and charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is currently in judicial custody. In November 2021, the AAP administration implemented the Delhi Excise Policy. Due to charges of corruption against Sisodia and others, it was scrapped at the end of September 2016. Delhi Govt vs Centre Ordinance Row: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on June 7.

Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down Video

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional, as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education, at the inauguration of an educational institution pic.twitter.com/BDGSSbmpbq — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

