Arvind Kejriwal, His Parents Take First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents get the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/WRzlN0gq4A — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

