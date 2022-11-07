Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit bid farewell to the Supreme Court on Monday, his last working day as a judge at the Supreme Court. On the occasion, Justice DY Chandrachud praised the retiring Chief Justice. "As your successor, I'm conscious that I've very big size shoes to fill as you've raised the bar for the Chief Justice. Justice UU Lalit's career has been a reflection of his dedication to public service," said Justice Chandrachud. Who Is Justice DY Chandrachud, Next in Line To Be Chief Justice of India? Know All About the Senior-Most Supreme Court Judge Recommended by CJI UU Lalit As Successor.

Justice DY Chandrachud Praises Retiring Chief Justice:

As your successor, I'm conscious that I've very big size shoes to fill as you've raised the bar for the Chief Justice. Justice UU Lalit's career has been a reflection of his dedication to public service: Justice DY Chandrachud at the farewell of CJI UU Lalit by SC Bar Association pic.twitter.com/hD3oetkwbJ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

