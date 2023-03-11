A lawyer who made scathing remarks against an Additional District Judge by inter alia commenting upon her attire and comparing her to mythical demon ‘Bhasmasur’ has been convicted for criminal contempt by the Gauhati High Court. Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Devashis Baruah in the suo motu case granted bail to the advocate on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and will conduct the sentencing hearing on March 20. The bench stated in its order that advocate Utpal Goswami has been charged with criminal contempt under Section 14 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Patna High Court Judges Approach Supreme Court Over Stoppage of General Provident Fund and Closure of Accounts.

Lawyer Calls Woman Judge Bhasmasur:

Assam | Gauhati High Court convicted a lawyer for criminal contempt for commenting on jewellery of a judicial officer & demeaning her by comparing her to 'Bhasmasur'. Hearing a suo moto case, a bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana & Devashis Baruah on March 9 granted bail to… https://t.co/d0czQFOohPpic.twitter.com/TYiMkKrJ4Z — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)