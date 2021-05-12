Kamakhya Devalaya Temple in Guwahati to Remain Closed for Visitors from May 13 Till Further Notice:

Kamakhya Devalaya temple in Assam's Guwahati to remain closed for visitors with effect from May 13 till further notice. pic.twitter.com/lxlElCGn4w — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)