In a remarkable display of indigenous military technology, the Akash missile system showcased its prowess during the recent Astrashakti 2023 exercise at the Suryalanka Air Force station in Andhra Pradesh. During the exercise conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 12, a single Akash missile system achieved an extraordinary feat: it engaged four unmanned aerial targets simultaneously. This achievement is a significant milestone, as India becomes the first country to demonstrate the capability of engaging multiple targets at a range of approximately 30 kilometres using a single firing unit. AstraShakti 2023: Indian Air Force Successfully Testfires ‘SAMAR’ Air Defence Missile System During Exercise.

Akash Missile System Demonstrates Unprecedented Firepower in Astrashakti 2023 Exercise

#WATCH | Demonstration of Akash surface-to-air missile system’s capability to detect and take out four targets simultaneously at Indian Air Force exercise Astrashakti recently. The air defence missile system has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation:… pic.twitter.com/HMefrzQs7F — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

