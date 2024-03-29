A thief was caught on camera stealing cash from an ATM machine in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the ATM cabin. The video shows the man in an orange t-shirt entering the ATM cabin. He then opens the machine and casually takes out the cash before leaving the scene. According to the reports, the thief decamped with over Rs 1.5 lakh. Lucknow ATM Robbery: Two Arrested for Using Plastic Chips To Block ATMs and Steal Money.

ATM Robbery in Uttar Pradesh

