Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 9 remembered the freedom fighters on the Quit India Movement Day 2022.

"August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution” said Loknayak JP. "Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia", said PM Modi on Twitter.

