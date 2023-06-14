Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday celebrated his 55th birthday. Thackeray cut a cake his supporters brought to his residence during the celebration. The cake was imprinted with the images of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a loudspeaker. MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims ‘Mystery Dargah’ Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Aurangzeb on Raj Thackeray's Birthday Cake Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A cake, depicting Aurangzeb on one side and a loudspeaker on the other, was cut at the residence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, on his birthday today. (Video: MNS) pic.twitter.com/g2SLBPSZEu — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

