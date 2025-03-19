The All Autorickshaw Union Federation staged a protest in Chennai, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government launch its own ride-hailing app and increase auto meter fares. The protestors argued that existing private ride-sharing platforms impose high commission fees, significantly reducing their earnings. Union representatives emphasized that a government-run app would ensure fair pricing for both drivers and passengers while eliminating middlemen. Additionally, they urged authorities to revise meter fares to reflect rising fuel costs and living expenses. The protest disrupted traffic in parts of the city, with auto drivers gathering at key locations to voice their concerns. The Tamil Nadu government has yet to respond to their demands, but discussions on regulating fare structures and app-based services have been ongoing. Further negotiations are expected in the coming days. Driverless Auto Rickshaw in Delhi: Auto Seen Moving On Road of National Capital Without Driver (Watch Video).

Unions Demand Tamil Nadu Government to Launch State-Run Ride App

#WATCH | Chennai, Tami Nadu: All Autoriskhaw Union Federation holds protest demanding Tamil Nadu government to launch own ride app and increase the meter charges pic.twitter.com/TxyWoaBNSp — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

