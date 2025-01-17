A viral video showing a driverless autorickshaw moving through Delhi streets has left netizens baffled. Posted by Instagram page ‘Delhi se sky’ in December, the video recently gained attention for its bizarre content. The footage initially appears to show a regular autorickshaw, but as the camera zooms in, it reveals the vehicle is moving without a driver. Amidst traffic on the busy roads of the national capital, the three-wheeler navigates seemingly on its own, sparking curiosity and disbelief. Viewers are puzzled as to how such an incident could occur. While some speculate technical glitches or a prank, others find the video amusing. 'Driverless Car' in Pune: PMC Road Maintenance Van With Driver Seat Vacant Speeds in Reverse on Vaiduwadi Flyover, Video Goes Viral.

Driverless Auto Rickshaw in Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi se SKY (@delhi_se_sky)

