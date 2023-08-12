The Ministry of Railways has renamed the 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express train as Ayodhya Express, said on official notification on Saturday. Last year, Tipu Superfast Express, the wildly popular train that runs between Bengaluru and Mysuru was renamed as Wodeyar Express. Mumbai’s Churchgate Railway Station To Be Renamed After India’s First RBI Governor; Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Passes Resolution.

Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express Train Renamed as Ayodhya Express

Ministry of Railways renames 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express train as Ayodhya Express. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2023

