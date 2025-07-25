In a tragic incident during the Kanwar Yatra in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a Kanwadiya was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley carrying fellow pilgrims, sparking violent clashes between two groups. A heated brawl erupted at the site, resulting in six injuries. In the chaos, the tractor-trolley and accompanying DJ setup were set ablaze. A video from the scene shows thick black smoke rising as onlookers watch the burning vehicle. The situation escalated quickly, prompting police intervention. Bareilly: Kanwariyas Vandalise Car in Front of Police After It Brushes Against Them in UP, Video Surfaces.

Tractor-Trolley Set Ablaze in Badaun

उत्तर प्रदेश – बदायूं में कांवड़ियों के ट्रैक्टर–ट्रॉली से कुचलकर एक कांवड़िए की मौत हुई। इस पर कांवड़ियों के 2 गुट भिड़ गए। जमकर मारपीट हुई। जिसके बाद हादसा करने वाली ट्रैक्टर–ट्रॉली और DJ को फूंक दिया गया। मारपीट में दोनों गुट के 6 कांवड़िए घायल भी हुए हैं।@Asifansari9410 pic.twitter.com/5bxUhtOnw0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 25, 2025

