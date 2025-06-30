A woman in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, thrashed an auto driver with slippers and tore his shirt after her saree got stuck in a parked auto, sparking a public altercation. The incident was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The woman can be seen angrily attacking the driver, creating chaos in the area. Following the outrage online, Badaun police issued a statement on the matter. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered at Hazratpur Police Station. Investigative proceedings are currently underway to determine the full details of the incident. Badaun: Man Attempts Self-Immolations Outside SSP Office Over Unresolved E-Rickshaw Robbery Case, Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Thrashes Auto Driver With Slippers in Badaun

Badaun Police Register Case After Woman’s Attack on Rickshaw Driver Goes Viral

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना हजरतपुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) June 30, 2025

