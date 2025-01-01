In a distressing incident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a young man, Gulfam, attempted self-immolation outside the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office on January 1 over an unresolved e-rickshaw robbery case. Gulfam, a resident of Nai Sarai, reportedly had his e-rickshaw and INR 2,200 snatched two days ago but claimed the police failed to file an FIR. Frustrated by the lack of action, he took this drastic step. A disturbing video of the incident, showing Gulfam setting himself on fire and police officers rushing to extinguish the flames, surfaced on social media, prompting an official response. According to police, Gulfam was under stress due to multiple cases filed against him by his in-laws amid a prolonged familial dispute. He was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being referred to a facility in Bareilly for further care. Badaun Shocker: Depressed Over Cancelled Wedding, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Names Neighbour in Note.

Man Attempts Self-Immolations Outside SSP Office in Badaun (Trigger Warning)

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला बदायूं में SSP दफ्तर के गेट पर गुलफाम ने खुद को आग लगाई। पुलिस ने आग बुझाकर हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। गुलफाम ने बताया– 2 दिन पहले मुझसे ई रिक्शा, 2200 रुपए छीन लिए गए। पुलिस ने FIR नहीं की। CO ने डोडा लगाकर जेल भेजने की धमकी दी। वहीं, पुलिस का कहना है कि… pic.twitter.com/TiIbzgN0e8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 1, 2025

Police Act After Disturbing Video Shows Man Attempting Self-Immolations in Badaun

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

