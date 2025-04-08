Mumbai, April 8: In a shocking turn of events, a 23-year-old man identified as Tushar Salvi was arrested in Badlapur for his alleged involvement in the trafficking and sale of newborn babies. The arrest, which initially stemmed from an unrelated complaint, has now opened the door to what police believe could be a larger child trafficking racket operating in the region.

Salvi was reportedly detained after forest officials found him dumping watermelon waste near a forested patch in Badlapur. In retaliation, Salvi filmed a video accusing the officials of demanding bribes, which went viral on social media. As a result, senior forest department authorities launched an internal probe and summoned Salvi for questioning.

During the inquiry, officials stumbled upon incriminating WhatsApp chats and financial records on Salvi's phone that hinted at illegal child trade. These findings were immediately shared with the local police. Inspector Dhananjay More of Badlapur (West) police station confirmed that conversations and transactions found on the device indicate Salvi's continued involvement in infant trafficking, possibly even linked to illegal surrogacy networks.

Salvi had previously been arrested in 2023 along with five others in a child abduction and trafficking case but was granted bail in March that year. His recent arrest and the digital evidence recovered have revived concerns that he may still be connected to a broader network involved in selling infants. Authorities suspect the presence of more individuals and are currently tracing both digital trails and bank transactions to identify others in the operation.

Presented before a magistrate, Salvi has been remanded to police custody until April 9. Investigators are now intensifying efforts to unravel the scope of the trafficking ring and bring all culprits to justice.