An ugly brawl broke out between the bouncers of Escobar Pub and a few customers in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place on June 23 and multiple videos of the fight at the popular Bandra club have gone viral on social media. In the videos, the bouncers of the Bandra club can be seen using rods to beat up customers. As the video moves further, the bouncers of Escobar Pub in Bandra can be seen thrashing customers before throwing them out of the pub. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the fight broke out following an argument between two groups of guests at the club. One of the guests had opened a bottle of champagne and a few droplets of the drink fell over members of the other group which led to the fight. After the incident came to light, the police arrested six bouncers and one manager. Video: Women Engage in Ugly Fight in Mumbai Local Train, Pull Each Other's Hair.

Customers Beaten by Pub Bouncer and Staffs

