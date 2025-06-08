A shocking video from Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai, shows a man lying motionless on the bonnet of a moving electric car around 12:27 AM on June 7. Shared by X handle Bandra Buzz, the clip quickly went viral, raising serious public safety concerns. The man, dressed in formal clothes, appears unconscious or possibly performing a dangerous stunt, while the driver continues driving with an obstructed view. It remains unclear how the man ended up there or whether he was injured. Mumbai Police responded to Bandra Buzz’s post, confirming that the video has been forwarded to Khar Police Station officials for investigation. Mumbai: Co-Passengers Assault Differently-Abled Man Inside Special Coach of Local Train, Video Goes Viral.

Dangerous Stunt in Bandra

@MumbaiPolice, we urge you to take action and address such reckless behavior before it leads to a tragedy! (2/2) — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) June 7, 2025

Mumbai Police Launch Probe

We have informed the Senior Officials of @Khar_PS Police Station. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 7, 2025

