A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda robbed a branch of the Prathama UP Gramin Bank and fled with Rs 8.53 lakh in cash. The video of the incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the accused, wearing a helmet, outside the cashier's counter before heading inside. As the cashier turns around to stop him from entering her cubicle, the accused pulls out a sickle and holds it against her neck. The cashier is then seen lifting wads of cash and putting them in the accused's bag. The robber then exits the bank calmly. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Arrested for Robbing Rs 32 Lakh From District Cooperative Bank in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Bank Robbery in Gonda Video

UP : जिला गोंडा में SP आवास से चंद कदम दूर एक बदमाश हंसिया (फसल काटने का उपकरण) लेकर बैंक में घुसा, कैशियर से 8.53 लाख रुपए लूटकर भागा। pic.twitter.com/nKaIjVZbN3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 2, 2024

