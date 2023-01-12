A Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was vandalised earlier today. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park was attacked by Khalistan supporters on January 12, Australian media reported. ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka Vandalised.

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Vandalised:

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Mill Park attacked and vandalised by Khalistan supporters: Australian media — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)